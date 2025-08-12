Ibom Air Clash: NCAA pledges fairness, condemns passenger assault

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured the public of a fair resolution to the viral Ibom Air incident involving a passenger and a cabin crew member, while warning that unruly conduct will be met with legal consequences.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mike Achimugu, said: “No matter the provocation, rest assured that you can always file your complaints with the NCAA, and it will be dealt with. Self-help is not permissible in aviation anywhere.”

He added: “On our part, we will ensure to see the end of it and that there is fairness on every side.”

The confrontation, which took place on a Uyo–Lagos flight on Monday, August 11, escalated after the passenger, Comfort Emmanson, allegedly refused to switch off her mobile devices before take-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the airline, she only complied after another passenger intervened, prompting a heated exchange.

Ibom Air reported that upon arrival in Lagos, Emmanson approached the Purser, who had given the instruction, stepped on her, tore off her wig, removed her glasses, threw them to the floor, and assaulted her with footwear.

Security officials intervened, and the airline later imposed a no-fly ban on her. Emmanson was subsequently charged in court — a step Achimugu clarified was “not a crime” for the airline to take.

NCAA Urges Obedience to Cabin Crew

The NCAA urged all air travellers to comply with crew instructions, warning that unruly behaviour carries serious implications for safety and security. [Ibom Air/Facebook]

He also noted that both parties could choose to settle the matter amicably.

