Natasha: Fresh twist as court summons Akpabio, Nwaebonyi over harassment claims

Two High Courts in Abuja have separately summoned Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Chief Whip Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over allegations of sexual harassment, defamation, and fundamental rights violations filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court granted Akpoti-Uduaghan leave to serve Akpabio with court documents in suit no. FCT/HC/CV/754/2025.

The suit includes a writ of summons, statement of claim, and other court processes to be served personally on Akpabio and in his capacity as Senate President.

His aide, Mfon Patrick, and the Clerk of the National Assembly are also to be served. The case was adjourned to June 9, 2025, for the report of service.

The order was issued following a motion ex parte argued by U.J. Udoh, counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan, supported by a six-paragraph affidavit deposed by Hamzat Mogaji, Litigation Manager at Victor Giwa & Associates.

Court summons Nwaebonyi

In a separate case, Justice A.O. Otaluka granted Akpoti-Uduaghan leave to serve Nwaebonyi by substituted means in suit no. FCT/HC/CV/1359/25.

The motion ex parte, filed on May 10, 2025, was brought under the FCT High Court Civil Procedure Rules and argued by Michael J. Numa (SAN), lead counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The matter was adjourned to June 25, 2025. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawsuit stems from a televised interview on Channels TV’s “Sunrise Daily” on March 6, 2025, in which Nwaebonyi allegedly described her as a “gold digger,” “habitual liar,” and “habitual blackmailer.”

She claims these remarks were false, malicious, and intended to damage her reputation and credibility.

“These statements were calculated to depict me as someone who extorts money dishonestly,” Akpoti-Uduaghan told the court, adding that Nwaebonyi’s allegations that she bore six children for different men were particularly harmful.

She said the allegations caused emotional distress and public embarrassment. She also accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment and claimed that his aide defamed her.

Among her demands, she seeks a court order for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further defamation, N100 billion in general damages from Akpabio’s aide, and N300 million in litigation costs.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate for six months, said the defamatory statements were an attempt to justify her suspension and sway public opinion against her.