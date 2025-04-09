Senator Natasha sues colleague, Nwaebonyi, for ₦5bn over defamatory live TV remarks

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has dragged fellow lawmaker Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi to court, demanding ₦5 billion in damages over what she described as defamatory remarks made during a television interview.

The suit, filed at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, stems from comments made by Nwaebonyi on Channels Television on March 6, 2025.

During the interview, the senator representing Ebonyi North allegedly described Akpoti-Uduaghan as a “gold digger, habitual liar, and habitual blackmailer,” further accusing her of having six children from different men.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, insists the statements are “false, malicious, and reckless,” and have caused significant harm to her reputation, emotional well-being, and public image.

“The defendant’s characterisation of the claimant as a ‘mother of six from different men’ is baseless, malicious, and reckless,” the court document reads. “The claimant is an inspiration to women in politics and aspiring women for speaking truth to power.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan argues that such remarks not only smear her personal image but also undermine the progress of women in Nigerian politics.

She has asked the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining Nwaebonyi and his associates from repeating the defamatory statements.

In addition to the ₦5 billion compensation for aggravated and exemplary damages, the claimant is seeking a public retraction of the comments on Channels Television, where the remarks were initially made, and apologies published in at least two widely circulated national newspapers.

The suit also demands post-judgment interest at a rate of 10% per annum until the full amount is paid.