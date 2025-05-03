Zamfara not Rivers – ex-APGA scribe warns against state of emergency

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has rejected calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara State, describing them as politically motivated, unconstitutional, and a threat to democracy.

Shinkafi, who also leads the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), said comparing Zamfara to Rivers State, where a state of emergency was recently declared, was misleading and irresponsible.

“There is no comparison between the two states. The situation that led to the declaration in Rivers is not applicable to Zamfara,” he said.

He accused a political cabal of attempting to destabilise Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration by sponsoring protests under the guise of rising insecurity.

“It is a calculated attempt to destabilise the state, cause confusion and political upheavals and to undermine Governor Dauda Lawal’s efforts,” he said.

Shinkafi argued that the resurgence of banditry in the state was seasonal and tied to the farming calendar.

“The resurgence of armed banditry is due to the upcoming farming season, which provides bandits an opportunity to extort farmers,” he explained, adding that social media posts suggesting widespread violence were often outdated and recycled to create panic.

Citing Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution, he insisted that any effort to remove a sitting governor must follow due process.

“They try to get from the backdoor what they lost in elections,” Shinkafi remarked. He further noted that governors have limited constitutional authority to combat insecurity directly.

“The appellation of chief security officers is merely ceremonial,” he said, urging constitutional reforms to give governors more power over security in their states.

Shinkafi called on President Bola Tinubu and the military to respond swiftly to security breaches while commending troops for their efforts.