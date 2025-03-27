Shinkafi slams politicians pushing for emergency rule in Zamfara

A former special adviser to ex-Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has strongly opposed calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara.

He described such demands as baseless and politically motivated.

Shinkafi, who also served as the national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard the calls, which he said were coming from "failed politicians" aiming to destabilise the state.

In a statement issued Thursday, March 27, Shinkafi emphasised that removing a governor, deputy governor, and state legislators through an emergency rule is both illegal and unconstitutional.

He asserted that security in Zamfara has significantly improved, allowing residents to conduct their businesses without fear.

“It is outrageous that some failed politicians in the state would sponsor youths and other proteges to clamor for a state of emergency now that security and peace have significantly improved,” he stated.

“Zamfara suffered for over 13 years due to unprecedented armed banditry, but Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership has brought stability and development.”

Commending President Tinubu and the military for their efforts in combating banditry in the North West, Shinkafi cited the Nigerian Constitution, which prioritises the security and welfare of citizens.

He warned that those pushing for emergency rule should be investigated to uncover their real agenda.

“More importantly, a state of emergency where a governor is suspended or removed along with his deputy and state legislators is illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic,” Shinkafi stressed.

“There is no place for a sole administrator of a state in the 1999 Constitution.”

He called on political opponents to stop distracting Governor Lawal, urging them to prioritise the welfare of the people over partisan politics.

“It is time to rebuild the state, boost economic activities, and provide the fruits of democracy that will alleviate the people’s suffering,” he added.