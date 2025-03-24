Tinubu told to declare state of emergency in Zamfara

A pro-democracy coalition, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has accused Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal of anti-democratic actions, lawlessness, and economic sabotage.

The group has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja, the group’s convener, Ibrahim Yakubu, alleged that Governor Lawal’s administration had crippled democratic institutions by suspending 10 members of the state House of Assembly for over a year.

The lawmakers were reportedly penalised for raising concerns about security challenges in the state.

“This has not only silenced opposition voices but has denied the people of Zamfara effective representation,” Yakubu stated.

The coalition further accused the governor of authoritarianism, citing his directive to suspend eight additional lawmakers.

According to Yakubu, this move represents a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy.

The group also claimed that Governor Lawal was complicit in illegal mining operations in the state, leading to the unchecked exploitation of Zamfara’s gold reserves.

“In light of these hideous violations, it is time for President Bola Tinubu to take action before it is too late. A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara now,” the statement read.

The coalition urged the federal government to take immediate steps to secure the state’s resources, restore governance, and hold those responsible accountable.

“No doubt, Governor Dauda Lawal has failed in his responsibilities. His tenure has been an unmitigated disaster, an assault on democracy, and a shocking indifference to the suffering of the people,” Yakubu added.