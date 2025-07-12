Zamfara: Matawalle accuses Gov Lawal of mismanagement - faults midterm performance

Former Zamfara State Governor and Minister of Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has sharply criticised Governor Dauda Lawal’s midterm performance, accusing the incumbent of false claims, mismanagement of state resources, and failure to address critical issues affecting residents.

In a scathing statement released by his media office, Matawalle described Lawal’s leadership as “a sharp departure from governance continuity,” alleging that many projects initiated by past administrations were repackaged as Lawal’s achievements.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was deceitfully invited to recommission already-completed projects like the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and Gusau Airport,” he said.

He particularly questioned the governor’s claim of spending ₦9 billion on hospital renovations, including doctors’ quarters, labelling it a “staggering and suspicious figure.”

According to Matawalle, “The hospital already had seven functional ultrasound machines, and millions worth of equipment went missing during the so-called renovation.”

Projects Misrepresented and Roads Cloaked in Secrecy

Matawalle also called into question the ₦80 billion road project for the Gusau–Dan Sadau stretch, alleging that work had stalled months after the contract was awarded without any public explanation.

He added that “most roads being trumpeted by Lawal were actually constructed during my tenure,” listing multiple roads across the state as examples.

He alleged that Lawal’s administration bypassed legal procurement thresholds and lacked both executive and legislative oversight when awarding contracts, an action Matawalle described as “a direct breach of due process.”

Security Worsens, Water Crises and IGR Figures Questioned

Security, he said, has declined drastically under Lawal, with villages overrun by bandits and widespread displacement of residents.

“Even the Community Protection Guards Lawal touts were initiated by my administration,” Matawalle claimed.

He also challenged Lawal’s assertion that he inherited ₦4 million in state coffers, insisting that ₦14 billion in bonds, ₦6.3 billion in education grants, and ₦1.9 million USD in World Bank accounts were handed over.

On Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Matawalle said, “The reported ₦2 billion monthly figure is exaggerated, with actual income closer to ₦300 million.”

He criticised the state's handling of post-subsidy funds from the federal government, pointing out that other states like Kano and Sokoto have used similar funds to clear pension arrears, while Zamfara has failed to address basic needs such as clean water and disaster relief.