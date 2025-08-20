Youths in Obi's town warn politicians against attacks on their kinsman

Youths of the Agulu community in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra have sternly warned politicians against hurling disparaging remarks towards their kinsman and former Governor of the State, Peter Obi.

The youth issued the warning in a statement signed by Maduagwu Eric-Kenny and Mr Chamberlain Egoh, their Chairman and Secretary, in Awka on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

They condemned what they described as ‘unfounded attacks’ from desperate politicians seeking votes, warning that such conduct is unacceptable.

The youths also expressed concern about how some politicians who go to Agulu to canvass for votes mock and provoke Obi, even though many of them had benefited from his generosity and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peter Obi’s name commands respect not only in Nigerian politics but also on the global stage. We will never allow anyone, regardless of position or influence, to diminish his image.

“We therefore issue this unequivocal caution: any politician visiting Agulu for any purpose must refrain from making derogatory or disparaging remarks about our dear brother, Peter Obi,” the statement partly read.

The youths further said that future attempts to malign Obi and Agulu would be met with organised, peaceful, but resolute resistance.

In conclusion, they declared that just as others guard their political elites with pride, the people of Agulu would continue to cherish and protect Obi as an identity that opens doors across Nigeria and beyond.

The warning comes amid concerned over Obi's political influence in Anambra following the outcome of last Saturday's by-elections in the state, where his two endorsed candidates recorded a lacklustre outing.