Your views are personal, not our position - ADC replies Baba-Ahmed

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has distanced itself from comments made by Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, who recently criticised the opposition coalition.

Baba-Ahmed, while appearing on Politics Today on Channels Television, accused the coalition of “deceiving Nigerians” and claimed it lacked the capacity to rescue the country from underdevelopment. He also expressed readiness to again run alongside Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

But in a statement signed by Jackie Wayas, the ADC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, the party stressed that Baba-Ahmed’s remarks were his “personal opinions” and did not represent the stance of the ADC or its coalition partners.

According to the ADC, the coalition remains intact and focused on uniting opposition forces to present a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027.

Wayas noted that the coalition brings together prominent political leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senator David Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi.

“These leaders have put national interest above partisan divides, and the coalition’s mission is to deliver capable and compassionate leadership for Nigerians,” the statement read.

The ADC further highlighted that Obi himself had endorsed the party as the platform for the 2027 elections, stressing that no single individual or group could rescue Nigeria alone.

While dismissing Baba-Ahmed’s claims, the ADC still extended an olive branch, describing him as a respected voice in national politics and urging him to join the coalition’s efforts.

“Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed’s assertions are his personal opinions and do not reflect the position of the ADC or its coalition partners,” Wayas said. “We sincerely hope he comes on board to contribute to this shared vision for a better Nigeria.”