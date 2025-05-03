You'll hear from me soon - Natasha reacts to US-based activist's allegations

Suspended lawmaker Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central District, has described the allegations levelled against her by a United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, as entirely untrue.

This followed Duru's revelations during a Facebook live session on Thursday, May 1, 2025, where she released evidence of alleged phone conversations between her and Natasha.

The activist claimed that the Kogi lawmaker was trying to recruit her to support a scheme designed to frame Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for sexual harassment and organ trafficking allegations.

According to Professor Mgbeke, after realising that her sexual harassment allegation wasn't getting anywhere, Natasha offered her a bribe to accuse the Akpabio of organ harvesting, linking him with the death of a young girl who passed a few years ago.

In a statement on Friday, the suspended senator vowed to respond appropriately to the US-based activist's allegations as soon as possible, describing the claims as unfounded.

“I have carefully watched a livestream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on Facebook, on May 1st, 2025. The content of the livestream, including the voice effect credited to me, is entirely untrue, and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used against Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Abiola, FIDA and fellow Nigerians as 'Gullible and Hungry' are crazy falsehoods and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me. It was from recent research that I also found out that the person who now represents herself as Sandra Duru is the same person who operated as Prof. Mgbeke on Facebook.

“In the nearest of time, I will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein,” she said.

The Kogi lawmaker is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment allegation case with the Senate President.

The allegation came to the fore after the spat between the pair over the seating arrangement in the Senate. Natasha claimed that Akpabio made several sexual advances at her, adding that her ordeal in the red chamber started after she turned down the advances.