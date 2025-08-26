'You lied, I'm not on the run' - Haske accuses EFCC of political witch-hunt

Adamawa State-born entrepreneur and industrialist, Bashir Abdullahi Haske, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of peddling falsehoods over claims that he's evading justice under the guise of a medical emergency.

The businessman also rejected the anti-graft agency's allegations of his involvement in multi-million-dollar fraud, describing the claim as a political witch-hunt.

In a statement issued by his legal representative, Nkemakolam Okoro, on Monday, August 25, 2025, Haske categorically denied the allegations, explaining that, contrary to EFCC’s claims, he voluntarily honoured the agency's invitation, appeared before investigators, and provided comprehensive answers to all questions.

Okoro said, despite submitting documentary evidence clearly proving the legitimacy of his financial dealings and businesses, the commission denied his client administrative bail, even after he satisfied all the conditions imposed.

He alleged that the accused was placed under unlawful detention, during which his health deteriorated severely, resulting in a near-fatal collapse in custody.

"Only when confronted with the grave implications of his possible death in their custody did EFCC hurriedly release him on bail," the statement said.

According to the statement, Haske is currently undergoing medical treatment for complications that were "directly caused by this unlawful detention."

Okoro stated that it is shocking for the EFCC to now claim Haske is “running away” when it is aware that "his medical situation was precipitated by their own misconduct."

The statement reiterated that the accused is a private businessman with no political ambition or involvement, condemning any attempt to exploit his marriage to a political figure as a pretext for persecution

"He is neither a politician nor a supporter of any political actor. His marriage to a political figure cannot and should not be exploited as a pretext for persecution.

"Interpol itself has responsibly affirmed that political witch-hunting falls outside its mandate, yet EFCC has attempted to use the important body to further its unlawful and politically motivated campaign," the lawyer added.

Okoro stressed that the businessman is not fleeing from justice, expressing his client's willingness to provide any information legitimately sought by EFCC, on the condition that such inquiries are conducted in an atmosphere free from intimidation, harassment, and political manipulation.

He urged the anti-graft agency to stick to its lawful duty of fighting genuine financial crimes and to desist from weaponizing its mandate for political ends.