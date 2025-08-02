2,000 women duped? EFCC urged to arrest ex-Benue commissioner

The Concerned Benue Citizens for Alia (CBCA) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Hon. Ugwu Odoh, the immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment, and Climate Change in Benue State, over alleged abuse of office, fraud, and embezzlement.

In a petition dated August 2, 2025, and signed by its president, Michael Obekpa, the group accused Odoh and his close ally, Hon. Abba Isaiah, of extorting thousands of vulnerable women through dubious social investment initiatives, including the “Alia Cares” programme and food vendor schemes.

“This is not merely a betrayal of public trust—it is a callous, criminal assault on the dignity and livelihoods of Benue’s most defenceless citizens, orchestrated with unbridled greed and impunity,” the petition stated.

CBCA claimed that approximately 2,000 women from Ogbadibo Local Government Area alone paid significant sums under false hopes of empowerment and employment, particularly during the Benue State teachers’ recruitment drive.

The group added that since Odoh’s dismissal, Hon. Isaiah has vanished and become unreachable.

The petition further alleged: “Hon. Ugwu Odoh’s actions are a stain on Benue State’s integrity and a direct sabotage of Governor Alia’s vision for equitable development.”

The group urged the EFCC to act urgently to forestall potential evasion of justice, intimidation of victims, or destruction of evidence.

“We demand the immediate arrest of Hon. Ugwu Odoh and Hon. Abba Isaiah. A thorough probe of all financial transactions and communications linked to this extortion racket must be carried out,” Obekpa insisted.

CBCA also demanded full restitution for the affected women and criminal prosecution of the former commissioner and his alleged accomplice under the EFCC Act and the Criminal Code.