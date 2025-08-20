Court freezes 4 bank accounts linked to ex-NNPCL boss Kyari

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the temporary freezing of four bank accounts linked to the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, following allegations of fraud.

Justice Emeka Nwite issued the ruling on Tuesday, August 19, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an ex parte motion seeking to block the accounts pending the conclusion of its investigations.

Delivering his decision, Justice Nwite held that the EFCC had presented a compelling case.

“I have listened to the counsel for the applicant and gone through the affidavit evidence with the exhibits and written address attached. I found that this application is meritorious and it is hereby granted as prayed,” the judge ruled.

The case was adjourned until 23 September for a progress report on the investigation.

Federal High Court in Abuja orders the freezing of four Jaiz Bank accounts linked to former NNPCL boss Mele Kyari amid EFCC fraud investigation. [Getty Images]

According to the EFCC, the accounts under scrutiny are domiciled with Jaiz Bank. Two are registered under Kyari’s name, while the other two are in the name of an NGO, Guwori Community Development Foundation Flood Relief.

The listed accounts include Jaiz Bank number 0017922724 (Mele Kyari), Jaiz Bank number 0018575055, and Jaiz Bank number 0018575141 (both in the NGO’s name).

In an affidavit supporting the application, EFCC investigator Amin Abdullahi stated that the commission had received a petition on 24 April from the advocacy group, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law.

He explained that the petition alleged offences of conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering against the former NNPCL boss.

“Upon receipt of the petition, my team carried out several investigation activities which included seeking and obtaining bank records from commercial banks,” Abdullahi said.