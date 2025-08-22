The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under severe criticism for declaring Bashir Abdullahi Haske, a businessman and son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wanted.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the anti-graft agency listed the Adamawa-born entrepreneur, industrialist, and investor wanted in connection with alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the commission urged the public to provide any information on Haske’s whereabouts to the nearest police station or EFCC offices across Nigeria.

“Abdullahi is 38 year-old and his last known address is: No 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State; 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State,” EFCC said.

EFCC accused of bad faith in Haske's case

Bashir Abdullahi Haske

Reacting to the development, Nkemakolam Okoro , a Partner in the law firm of Dr. M.O. Ubani SAN, who is representing Haske, described the anti-graft body's action as a blatant act of illegality.

Okoro explained that a pending motion before the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the validity of the warrant of arrest earlier obtained by the Commission against his client further rendered the declaration as an abuse of process.

He argued that the EFCC's action is “a grave violation of due process and a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of a law-abiding citizen.”

Shedding light on Haske's run-in with the commission, the lawyer said his client voluntarily honoured EFCC’s invitation on July 23, 2025, where he was interrogated and detained for two days despite meeting bail conditions.

According to Okoro, the businessman's health deteriorated in detention, resulting in a collapse that required emergency hospitalisation. He said the EFCC later released him but directed that he report back on August 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Haske duly submitted a medical report from the National Judicial Council Clinic, Abuja, confirming injuries sustained while in custody.

“Shockingly, before the due date of his return, the EFCC secretly approached the Federal High Court through an ex parte motion and obtained a warrant of arrest on August 8, 2025,” Okoro said in a statement on Friday.

“This was done despite the Commission’s knowledge of his medical condition and the subsisting return date of August 11. We have since filed a motion to vacate and set aside the warrant on grounds of misrepresentation, concealment of material facts, and breach of his constitutional right to fair hearing.”

Haske's lawyer faults EFCC's action

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

The accused counsel noted that, despite being duly served with the motion, the EFCC went ahead to declare Haske wanted, describing the action as pre-emptive and unlawful.

“The order issued on August 8 was specifically for arrest, not for him to be declared wanted. EFCC’s duty was to attempt execution of the arrest and, if unsuccessful, report back to the court. By bypassing this legal duty, the Commission acted in contempt of judicial authority,” he said.

Okoro further described the declaration as malicious, defamatory, and unnecessary, given that no charges have been filed against his client and he has consistently demonstrated willingness to cooperate with investigators.

“It is trite law that where a court order is obtained by deceit or suppression of facts, the court has the inherent jurisdiction to set it aside ex debito justitiae,” he emphasised, citing established judicial precedents.

He also alleged that the EFCC’s conduct towards Haske “smacks of bad faith.”