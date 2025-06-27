The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged youths in the South-East to support the agency in washing the region clean of all forms of corruption and financial crimes.

The EFCC Chairman made the call at the 2025 Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Conference in Enugu State on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Highlighting the importance of youth involvement in the anti-graft campaign, Olukoyede said that without the demographic, the future was not assured.

“We are resilient and always insist that the right thing is done against all odds. Please, cooperate with us. We are not your enemies, we are your friends. We are here to protect you and to serve you,” he stated.

Olukoyede declares EFCC's intention to get rid of corruption in South-East.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

The Chairman, who spoke on the theme, 'The Police and The Youth, Bridging The Gap,' explained that the commission is determined to sanitise the South-East region and enable the youths to excel in their future endeavours.

“The EFCC is here to enable the youths and help them re-align with their future endeavours because, without them, our tomorrow is not assured," Olukoyede, who was represented by the agency’s Acting Enugu Zonal Director, Aisha Abubakar, said.

“We need the youths to hand over to, but they must have integrity, be knowledgeable, and willing to impact the community. We are determined to turn the fortunes of the Southeast completely around, in relation to the fight against economic and financial crimes,” he added.

Olukoyede appealed to the youths to assist the EFCC in combating crimes, particularly in the area of intelligence sharing, emphasising that the agency was not just about service delivery and dignity.