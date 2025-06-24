Protests against NMDPRA boss enters day 2 amid $5M fraud allegations

Calls for the suspension and investigation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), escalated on Tuesday as protesters returned to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) headquarters for the second consecutive day.

Led by the Concerned Young Professionals Network and Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria, the protesters are demanding a multi-agency probe into allegations that Ahmed diverted over $5 million in public funds to finance the foreign education of his four children and used his position for personal enrichment and nepotism.

According to Comrade Innocent Ofonyi, National President of the Concerned Young Professionals Network, Ahmed’s lifestyle and financial choices raise serious red flags.

“The Nigerian public is curious about Engr. Ahmed’s source of income enabled him to afford such huge tuition fees. We demand a thorough investigation into his financial dealings, including possible conflict of interest,” Ofonyi said.

Protesters at the ICPC premises in Abuja on Tuesday, June 24. [Facebook] Protesters at the ICPC premises in Abuja on Tuesday, June 24. [Facebook]

The petition submitted by the group also accused Ahmed of facilitating the employment of his son at Oando PLC, a company subject to NMDPRA regulation.

“That’s a textbook case of conflict of interest,” Ofonyi added.

Sit-Out Disrupted by Hoodlums as Protesters Call for Tinubu’s Intervention

Earlier in the day, members of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria were attacked by suspected thugs who infiltrated their peaceful protest outside the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja’s Central Business District.

Despite the disruption, no serious injuries were reported.

Comrade Emmanuel Ogwuche, one of the protest leaders, condemned the attempt to intimidate protesters and vowed continued resistance.

“Engr. Ahmed is at the center of a massive financial scandal. He allegedly used over $5 million in public funds to sponsor his children at elite institutions like Aiglon College, Institut Le Rosey, and European University Montreux.

"These schools charge between $80,000 and $140,000 annually—far beyond the reach of most Nigerians,” Ogwuche stated.

Comrade Emmanuel Ogwuche addressing the press in Abuja on Tuesday, June 24. [Facebook]

Ogwuche further slammed Ahmed’s continued stay in office, saying it threatens transparency in the oil and gas sector.

“You may still have the title, but you’ve lost the moral mandate. If you believe in integrity, you should resign today. If you believe in justice, you should subject yourself to investigation.”