EFCC told to act as IGP faces accusations of blocking justice

A human rights group has accused Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of shielding a suspected land grabber from prosecution in a multi-billion naira property fraud case.

The Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) alleges that the IGP is protecting Rebecca Omokamo Godwin Isaac, also known as Bilikisu Ishaku Aliyu, despite her facing multiple charges of forgery, fraud, and criminal trespass.

At a press briefing in Abuja, INAHURAT’s spokesperson, Chief Maxwell Chibuike Opara, said Rebecca fraudulently acquired and occupied prime plots in Guzape and Katampe Districts, Abuja, belonging to 79-year-old Hajia Collen Mero Yesufu and her family.

“The IGP has consistently used his office to shield Rebecca from arrest and prosecution. Despite being charged in three cases, she continues to enjoy police protection, which is a clear abuse of power,” Opara said.

INAHURAT also protested at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, urging the agency to enforce court-ordered forfeiture.

The group accused former FCT Police Commissioner Tunji Disu of aiding Rebecca’s escape from EFCC operatives on March 6.

“Commissioner Disu personally intervened to prevent her arrest. This is a blatant example of police complicity,” Opara said.

The group demanded immediate intervention from President Bola Tinubu and called on the National Assembly and oversight bodies to investigate the IGP’s conduct.