FG to complete, sell 753 duplexes seized from Emefiele to Nigerians

The Federal Government has disclosed that it would give Nigerians the opportunity to acquire the 753 housing units confiscated from former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development revealed development in a statement issued on Friday, May 23, 2025.

This came after Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, and Olanipekun Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), led a joint team on a physical site inspection of the ceased housing estate.

The EFCC recovered the luxurious estate from Emefiele in December 2024 and officially handed ownership rights to the Ministry during the week following a directive by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister, who spoke during the inspection, announced that the Ministry would immediately commence technical assessments by conducting integrity tests on the buildings.

Upon successive completion, the government would complete the structures and make them available for sale to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Portal, which is already operational.

Dangiwa reiterated the Federal Government's commitment to transparency and accountability, urging public office holders to avoid corrupt practices.

“The government of the day is serious about fighting corruption,” he stated.

At the same time, he commended the anti-graft agency and its leadership for what he described as a landmark recovery—one of the most significant in the nation’s history within such a short period.

The Minister called on Nigerians to keep trust in the EFCC and support the commission's efforts to achieve more recoveries for the citizens' benefit.

For his part, the EFCC Chairman disclosed that Nigerians have only been seeing the aerial view of the estate on television.

While underscoring the transparency and accountability guiding the commission’s actions, Olukoyede explained, "The essence of this visit is to show that it is real.”