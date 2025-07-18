We're familiar with Atiku's game, we expect him to return - PDP Chairman

Iliya Damagum, the acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the party bears a familiar pattern with his political trajectory.

Damagum made this known while speaking at the Bauchi Government House in the state capital on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Accosted by journalists, the PDP Chairman was asked to comment on the former vice president's exit from the party. Responding, he said the party has adopted a wait-and-see approach and is now expecting Atiku to return to the fold in the future, potentially.

“Well it is expected because this is not the first time and I don’t think it will be the last time. We are still expecting him any moment from now,” Damagum said.

The former Vice President's official resignation from the PDP was made public on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, after a letter he addressed to the Chairman of Jada 1 Ward in Jada Local Government Area, Adamawa State, surfaced online.

PDP acting National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagum and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:@jrnaib2]

In the letter dated July 14, 2025, Atiku attributed his exit from the opposition party to irreconcilable differences.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“It is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision,” he added, reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the party.