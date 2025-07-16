Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reacted to the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the party remains strong despite the development.

On Wednesday, July 16, Atiku's official resignation letter, dated Monday, July 14, 2025, surfaced in the media, marking his departure from the party that had made him vice president between 1999 and 2007.

In the letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman of Jada Ward 1 in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the former Vice President attributed his resignation to what he described as the party’s deviation from its original values.

“I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for.

“I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” he explained.

Makinde dismisses ADC's threat [Punch]

Reacting to the development, the Oyo Governor said the exit will not have any setback for the PDP.

He spoke at a colloquium to mark the 10th Coronation Anniversary of Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Deji of Akure, on Wednesday.

“ I don’t think that will make any dent on PDP as a party. PDP is an institution and you have freedom of entrance and exit,” said Makinde.

Before exit, Atiku, alongside other key opposition figures, had coalesced under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presenting themselves as a formidable opponent for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).