Court sends influencer to prison for spreading fake news on Tinubu's health

An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of Ghali Isma’il, a social media influencer, at the Keffi Correctional Centre over the alleged spreading of false information about President Bola Tinubu’s health.

The 29-year-old Isma’il was arraigned on Friday, July 25, 2025, on a two-count charge bordering on the publication of false news and inciting disaffection against the government.

The Department of State Services (DSS) operatives arrested the social media influencer after posting videos on his verified TikTok account (@bola_asiwaju) falsely claiming that Tinubu had died from poisoning.

“That you, Ghali Ismail, Male, twenty-nine (29) years of Jogana village, Gezawa LGA, Kano State, on or about the 20th Day of July, 2025 and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did publish false information by uploading a video clip on your verified Tiktok handle (‘bola-asiwaju’) wherein you falsely claimed that you reliably confirmed from official sources that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill, having been poisoned through his meal, with intent to cause public alarm and disturb public peace. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 418 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004,” one of the charges read.

The second count titled, 'Inciting Disaffection to the Government,' partly read: “…with intent to bring contempt or incite feelings of disaffection against the person of the President. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 416 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

After hearing arguments from defence and prosecution counsels, the presiding judge, Ekpeyong Iyang, rejected the defendant's application for bail and ordered him remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre.

The judge adjourned the case till August 19, 2025.