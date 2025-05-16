Umahi compares Tinubu to Biblical Joseph the Dreamer

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has likened President Bola Tinubu to the Biblical Joseph the Dreamer for his courage in pursuing and achieving many goals.

The Minister, who spoke while presenting his ministry’s performance at the Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Friday, May 16, 2025, said God has helped the President actualise all his dreams.

He recalled that when Tinubu gave him the task of constructing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, he tapped inspiration from the Eko Atlantic project, whose success is ascribed to the President's performance as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

“Mr. President is a man of courage. I call him the Joseph the dreamer, and God has helped him to make flesh all his dreams. I commend him very highly,” the Minister said.

At the same time, Umahi commended Tinubu for commencing the Sokoto-Badagry road project, noting that former President Shehu Shagari had conceived the idea 47 years ago.

“The good news is the Sokoto-Badagry. This was a dream of the Shagari administration about 47 years back. And it was supposed to be Badagry-Sokoto, but a very detribalised President directed us to change it to Sokoto-Badagry,” he said.

The former Ebonyi Governor stressed that only a man with great courage and the power of dreams can embark on such a project, heaping praise on the President for his performance since he assumed office in May 2023.