Umahi says God revealed Tinubu will rule for 8 years

Minister of Works David Umahi has claimed divine revelation assures President Bola Tinubu will serve two full terms in office.

On Sunday, April 13, during the flag-off of the ₦777 billion Abuja-Kano road reconstruction project, Umahi declared, “God has told me that President Bola Tinubu will do eight years.”

The 282-kilometre road project, expected to be completed in 14 months, marked the occasion for Umahi’s bold political and spiritual assertion.

“It was only David who was a prophet and priest, and I am also a prophet. Governor Uba Sani will also do eight years,” he said.

Opposition has no alternatives, Tinubu’s reforms working – Umahi declares

Umahi didn’t stop at prophecy; he had strong words for the political opposition gearing up for the 2027 elections.

“Let me advise the so-called coalition or opposition. When you are in opposition, you are doing constructive opposition, not destructive ones. Talk is cheap when you’re not the one doing the job, ” he said.

Criticising what he described as a lack of viable alternatives from opponents, Umahi added, “I have never seen any opposition providing an alternative over anything.”

He pointed to improved economic indicators as evidence that Tinubu’s reforms are bearing fruit.

“Nigeria is working. The worst is over,” he said, referencing Fitch Ratings’ recent upgrade of Nigeria’s credit rating and positive assessments from the World Bank.