Tinubu's aide gets royal applause over skill acquisition initiative for Ogun youth

Traditional rulers and community leaders in Ogun State have commended Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen, Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, for sponsoring a skill acquisition programme aimed at empowering young people across the state.

The month-long initiative, organised by the Alliance for Kamosky Group, kicked off in Ado-Odo earlier in August and is designed to train students and young adults in all 20 local government areas of Ogun State in various vocational skills.

Alliance for Kamosky is a coalition of friends and supporters of Yusuf who share his vision of uplifting society by supporting the less privileged.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Olofin of Ado-Odo, Oba Olusola Idris Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo, represented by Chief Quadri Gafar-Iseki, urged participants to make the most of the training.

He said: "These skills have the potential to promote self-reliance and financial independence. They can create sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the economic growth of Ado-Odo."

The monarch expressed appreciation to Yusuf and the Alliance for Kamosky group for their "steadfast dedication to the growth and development of Ado-Odo."

Similarly, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, represented by the Balogun of Ilaro, Ganiu Balogun, lauded Yusuf's empowerment efforts. He advised beneficiaries to "take advantage of the programme to develop vocational skills that will make them self-sufficient."

During a courtesy visit to the palace of the Onigboko of Igboko in Lusada, Oba Itu Olasunkanmi Yusuf described the programme as a visionary initiative.

"I am happy to see Kamarudeen's initiatives because he believes we are the future of this country and without us, what would happen tomorrow? This is why he gets your support. So, I want to thank you for supporting his initiatives," the monarch said.

Also speaking, the Iya Ewe of Ilaro thanked Kamorudeen for extending his philanthropic programmes to the community. She urged participants to improve on the knowledge gained during the two-day training in Ilaro.

"I like all the products they produced including soaps and sandals," she added, while commending the facilitators.