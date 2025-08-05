Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen, Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, has denied any involvement in an alleged conspiracy with a traditional ruler to harass the Ogu communities in Ado-Odo, Ogun State.

A social media post on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, claimed that some people are using their relationship with the president’s aide to oppress and harass Ogu settlements in the town.

However, in a swift reaction via a statement, Yusuf distanced himself from the alleged harassment, stressing that he has no alliance with the perpetrators or any traditional ruler to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of the affected communities.

He warned against the use of his name by any traditional authorities or chiefs to cause ethnic conflict or harass any community.

“My attention has been drawn to a trending post on social media alleging that I, in connivance with a traditional ruler, have deployed hooligans to terrorise Ogu communities in Ado-Odo, Ogun State," the statement partly read.

“The post in question alleged that some people are taking advantage of their purported relationship with me to unleash oppression and harassment on the peace-loving residents of Ogu communities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have never, either directly or through third-party actors, been part of the orchestration of such a diabolical act to upset the tranquility of the community.”

The Presidential aide also cautioned that nobody should use his name to seek favour from traditional rulers, stating that anyone who involves him in any matter involving land disputes, harassment and ethnic conflicts should be prepared to face legal consequences.

“I strongly condemn the action and urge the authorities to conduct a proper investigation and rein in anyone found culpable for the abominable cruelty.