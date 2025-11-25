South-East Lawmakers Ask Tinubu to Pardon Nnamdi Kanu for Peace to Reign

House of Representatives members from the South-East zone have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant a pardon to Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). They posited that releasing Kanu through a presidential pardon would open space for broader engagement between the Federal Government, elected leaders, and community stakeholders, leading to long-term peace. In a statement issued after a caucus meeting on Monday, November 24, 2025, the lawmakers argued that Nigeria is currently in a critical moment and requires presidential magnanimity to heal divisions and restore peace. Justifying the pardon request, they noted that: “Indeed, the authors of our constitution conceived of Section 175 in anticipation that the bare dictates of the law may sometimes prove insufficient in tackling complex legal issues that are better handled politically via Presidential discretion.”

Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu of Terrorism

The South-East Reps affirmed that an act of clemency by Tinubu would resonate deeply across the country, portraying a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness, and leadership that prioritises reconciliation over division. They expressed a firm conviction that releasing Kanu through pardon would send a clear message that dialogue is still possible, even under challenging circumstances, allowing all stakeholders to chart a sustainable and peaceful path forward. "In the spirit of national healing, unity, and responsible leadership, we respectfully urge the President to consider this request as an investment in Nigeria’s long-term peace and cohesion,” the statement added.

Kanu’s Detention Causing Tension in South-East

The National Assembly stakeholders lamented that the continued detention of Kanu is a significant factor contributing to tension and agitation in the South-East region, noting that despite numerous calls for calm, the atmosphere remains strained. They stressed that a presidential act of mercy at this time could de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and break the cycle of security operations and civil resistance. “Beyond its political nature, this matter has taken a deep emotional toll on families, communities, and the general population. The South-East has experienced profound social disruptions — closed markets, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity, and fear. “A political resolution would ease these human burdens and allow communities to return to a dignified life,” they stated.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu

While declaring their respect for the judiciary and the processes that led to Kanu’s conviction, the caucus said its responsibility requires it to speak with clarity when a legal matter evolves into a broader national concern with serious humanitarian, economic, and security consequences. “After extensive deliberation, the caucus resolved to humbly appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to consider a political and humanitarian intervention using the constitutional powers granted under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution, to grant pardon to Mazi Kanu,” the statement concluded.

Kanu Convicted of Terrorism On Thursday, November 20, 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the IPOB leader to life imprisonment for multiple charges of terrorism. The judge said the prosecution proved its case on the seven counts against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt, adding that Kanu was aware of the consequences of his actions and was bent on carrying out the threats without regard for the lives of his own people. “From the uncontroverted evidence of the prosecution, it is clear that the defendant carried out a preparatory act of terrorism. He had the duty to explain himself, but failed to do so,” Omotosho ruled. The court also considered his many broadcasts containing violent threats and the declaration of a sit-at-home in the South East states as acts of terrorism.