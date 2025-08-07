The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag-bearer in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has sternly condemned the assault and maltreatment allegedly meted out to rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPC).

Sowore, who was Atiku's opponent in the 2023 contest under the African Action Congress (AAC), was reportedly brutalised in the early hours of Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The incident reportedly occurred when officers from the Inspector General of Police’s Monitoring Unit attempted to move the activist from detention to court forcibly.

According to reports, Sowore suffered a broken arm in the process, and he was also allegedly sprayed with chemicals.

All these events occurred after the publisher honoured a police invitation in response to allegations of forgery and criminal defamation linked to his name. Notably, the police have yet to disclose the full details of the petition, despite the detained individual’s demand for transparency before appearing.

Atiku condemns the Police action

Omoyele Sowore

Reacting to the reported assault, the former Vice President strongly criticised the police action and questioned the legality of the IGP’s involvement.

“The treatment of @YeleSowore by the IGP Monitoring Team is a shameful abuse of power. It is wrong, unlawful, and must be condemned by all who believe in justice,” Atiku wrote in a statement posted on his verified X handle on Thursday.

He further described the arrest as politically motivated, stating that the politician is being persecuted due to his outspokenness against misrule and injustice.

“Sowore’s only offence is speaking out against injustice, nepotism, and misrule. For that, he was reportedly attacked at dawn, beaten, had his arm broken, and sprayed with chemicals by policemen acting on petitions from the IGP’s own office. This is a personal vendetta, not policing,” he added.

Quoting Section 367 of the Nigeria Police Regulation, Atiku flagged the illegality of the IGP acting as both complainant and enforcer.

“No police officer shall institute any legal proceeding in his own personal interest or in connection with matters arising out of his public duties,” he cited, adding, “The IGP cannot be a complainant and still deploy the force to carry out his grievance.”

The former Vice President warned that the maltreatment of Sowore is a broader threat to democratic freedom.