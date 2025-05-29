Sowore labels Tinubu’s 2 years in office a failure

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has launched a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance as he marks his second year in office.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 29, Sowore declared Tinubu’s presidency a “failure,” citing economic decline, insecurity, and lack of infrastructure progress as evidence.

“Today marks Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year in office as ‘President,’” Sowore began, putting the title in quotation marks to question its legitimacy.

He criticised Tinubu’s flagship infrastructure initiative, the Lagos-Calabar highway project, noting that only 30 kilometres of the 700-kilometre stretch have been constructed.

“A man who took two years to construct only 30 kilometres of highway... is FAILURE,” he said.

Sowore also pointed to Nigeria’s plummeting currency, blaming Tinubu for the depreciation of the naira.

“A man who met the other exchange rate at N400 and pushed it to N1,600 is a FAILURE!” he wrote.

On economic policy, Sowore took aim at the removal of fuel subsidies, arguing it disproportionately affects low-income Nigerians.

He accused Tinubu of prioritising the elite: “A man who ended the petrol subsidy for people with low incomes but still subsidises corrupt government officials and lawmakers... is a FAILURE!”

He also raised alarm over rising insecurity, stating that under Tinubu’s watch, terrorism had spread further across the country.

“A man who met Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe but let them move down south to Kogi is a FAILURE,” he claimed.

Sowore’s remarks come amid growing public dissatisfaction with economic hardship and governance challenges in Nigeria.