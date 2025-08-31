There's a constitutional a risk - Keyamo warns PDP against fielding Jonathan in 2027

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against presenting former President Goodluck Jonathan as its candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

Keyamo, in a statement shared on his official X account on Sunday, said the opposition risks being left without a candidate if it relies on Jonathan, due to a constitutional provision that could disqualify him.

Citing Section 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Keyamo argued that “anyone sworn in twice as president” cannot contest again.

“If he is fielded, the Party runs the RISK of NOT HAVING A CANDIDATE AT ALL,” he warned.

He explained that although Jonathan was cleared by the courts to run in 2015, the legal context has since changed.

“The constitutional amendment was made AFTER the court judgment which cleared him (Jonathan) to run in 2015, so nothing is decided yet on that new amendment, hence I use the word ‘RISK’ advisedly. All the arguments… will not be decided on Social Media, but at the Supreme Court.”

Keyamo added that if the PDP ignored this risk, it could face disqualification after the nomination process closes.

“If he is barred from running AFTER nominations have closed and the PDP is declared as having no candidate, nobody should scream ‘judiciary is corrupt’ because such a large party saw the judicial danger ahead and deliberately ignored it.”

The minister also noted that the PDP’s failure to zone its 2023 ticket to the South weakened its grip on its traditional South-South and South-East bases.