Jonathan's relative says ex-president hasn't pulled out of 2027 race

Contrary to speculation circulating online, former President Goodluck Jonathan has not ruled himself out of a potential return to office in the 2027 election.

Since he was voted out in 2015, the former Governor of Bayelsa State has consistently been linked with a potential return to office in every subsequent election cycle. However, that has usually ended up as mere speculation.

Recently, speculation about Jonathan taking another shot at the presidency has resurfaced, with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) admitting to efforts to convince him to return to active partisan politics.

The opposition party has even gone a step further, zoning its presidential ticket to the south for 2027. Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Bala Mohammed , recently declared that the party is seeking a Christian candidate from the south in 2027 to form a formidable force alongside a northern Muslim as running mate.

While all the PDP moves might suggest a preference for Jonathan, the Otuoke-born statesman is not the only person on the party's radar. The opposition party has also extended an overture to Peter Obi , a former Labour Party presidential candidate.

Despite his alliance with the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi has refused to relinquish his membership in the Labour Party and has repeatedly stated that he will be on the ballot in the next election.

While Jonahan is only eligible for one more term, Obi has declared his readiness to serve a single term in office, making the duo perfect options for the PDP to ensure power remains in the south.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan receives in audience the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]

Jonathan is still in the 2027 race

Although the former President hasn't officially declared his candidacy, strong indications suggest he has begun stakeholder consultations across the country to stage a return to office.

However, a report surfaced a couple of days ago claiming that Jonathan has opted out of the so as not to disrupt Southern unity.

Dismissing the report in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday, August 29, 2025, Azibaola Robert , a cousin to the former President, stressed that Jonathan never said he would not contest in 2027.

He described as fake news, a Newsweek Nigeria publication titled “Jonathan Rejects Pressure to Contest in 2027, Says He Won’t Be Used Against Southern Unity.”

Robert further noted that the purported “aide of Jonathan” referenced as a source in the story does not exist, adding that the former President has not yet announced his decision to run, nor has he ruled himself out of the race.