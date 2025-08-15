Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has blasted the President Bola Tinubu-led administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after his return from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

The former House of Representatives Speaker spoke at a homecoming rally held in the Sokoto metropolis, where he was welcomed by supporters from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The grand return attracted hundreds of party members, women’s groups, youth organisations, and loyalists who thronged the streets in a procession, chanting solidarity songs and waving banners while declaring readiness to reclaim power from the APC.

Addressing the high-spirited crowd, Tambuwal accused the Tinubu government of pushing Nigeria into economic hardship, insecurity, and political decline, recalling how he had warned against the current situation during the campaigns in 2023.

“In 2023, we went round the country warning Nigerians not to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man whose leadership would throw this country into what I called Bola’s Garbage, and today, the hardship, hunger, and hopelessness you see around are proof of what we said,” Tambuwal stated to thunderous applause.

Tanbuwal shares experience in EFCC custody

Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South.

The Senator appealed to Nigerians across all divides to unite and mobilise for the removal of Tinubu and the ruling APC from power in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the current administration has nothing to offer but to pile more misery on the suffering citizens.

“My message is simple: we must join forces to send APC and Tinubu packing in 2027. The ADC and our allies will galvanise every corner of this country to make that happen. We will not be intimidated, we will not be silenced, and we will not allow the suffering of Nigerians to continue unchecked,” he vowed.

Tambuwal also addressed his experience with the EFCC, describing his visit to the anti-graft agency as entirely voluntary and a non-issue.

“My visit to the EFCC was voluntary, on my own volition. I was quizzed and released on self-recognition as a man honoured with the national honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). Their so-called allegations that I withdrew over ₦2 billion monthly from the Sokoto State Government account are nothing but blatant lies. How much is even the state’s monthly allocation from the Federal Government?” he stated.

He also accused the Sokoto State government of engineering politically motivated persecutions, noting that the inquiry set up last year ended up finding nothing against him despite multiple sittings.

“They can set up as many fake panels as they want; they will find nothing. I will not be shaken or intimidated by anybody or any group. The truth will always stand tall,” he asserted.