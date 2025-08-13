EFCC grants Tambuwal bail in alleged ₦189bn fraud probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted administrative bail to former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, following his interrogation over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals totalling ₦189 billion.

Tambuwal, who served as Sokoto State governor from 2015 to 2023, was invited to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, August 11, arriving around 11:30 a.m.

He was questioned extensively by investigators and subsequently detained at the commission’s corporate headquarters.

According to EFCC sources, the withdrawals are suspected to have contravened provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

One official disclosed, “Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of ₦189bn. The withdrawals are in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another EFCC official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Tambuwal remained in custody overnight while investigations progressed.

By Tuesday, August 12, sources revealed that the former governor had been released after meeting his bail terms, which were described as “not stringent.”

EFCC Retains Tambuwal's Passport

However, the EFCC has withheld his travel documents.

“He has been released on administrative bail. He met all the bail conditions. His passport is with us,” a source stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC has not officially commented on the matter, as its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, did not answer calls or respond to messages at the time of filing this report.

Tambuwal’s release marks the latest development in a high-profile investigation that could have significant political and legal ramifications.