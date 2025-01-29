Atiku, Tambuwal, El-Rufai accused of plot to overthrow Tinubu

The Joint Action on Democracy (JAD) has raised concerns over an alleged plot to destabilise Nigeria’s democracy, accusing key opposition figures of attempting to oust President Bola Tinubu through unconstitutional means.

JAD, in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Moses Oriri, alleged that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasiru el-Rufai, and Abubakar Malami were engaged in clandestine meetings to undermine the government.

According to Oriri, the politicians are working with foreign interests and inciting violent protests to force a regime change.

He claimed their frustration stems from Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, which they see as a threat to their political ambitions.

“These failed politicians are angry because President Tinubu’s reforms are yielding results, making them irrelevant in future elections.

“Having lost public trust, they now resort to anti-democratic tactics,” Oriri said.

JAD singled out Tambuwal, el-Rufai, and Amaechi, alleging that their past actions contributed to Nigeria’s insecurity.

The group accused Tambuwal of enabling banditry in Sokoto, el-Rufai of paying herders, which escalated kidnappings, and Amaechi of arming militants in Rivers State.

JAD further claimed that Atiku and Obi have a history of inciting public unrest and warned that their political activities could lead to national instability.

“Their meetings with foreign actors and incitement of protests suggest an agenda beyond democratic opposition,” the group stated.

The organisation urged security agencies to place the accused individuals under surveillance, particularly el-Rufai, and take decisive action against any subversive activities.