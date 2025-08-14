Rasheedat Ajibade, captain of the victorious Super Falcons team, has disclosed that players haven't received the $100,000 reward promised by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government following their success at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Atletico Madrid forward made this known in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she revealed that other commitments made by the government have also not been fulfilled.

“Have they delivered the $100,000?" Chude asked, to which Ajibade said, “We have not received our money, but hopefully, it would be paid. They have not paid, all the promises, we have not received anything.”

Ajibade captained the Super Falcons in Morocco as the team clinched a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

In appreciation of their laudable feat, Tinubu hosted the team to a presidential banquet, where he announced the monetary reward of $100k for each of the players and $50k for each member of the technical crew.

He also conferred national honours of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) on the team and their technical crew. He gifted each of them a three-bedroom flat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ahead of the enthralling final game against Morocco, the President had sent a delegation to Rabat to convey the government's and the people of Nigeria's full support and to cheer the team to victory.

During the reception, the President praised the players for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage,” describing their win as a historic achievement for Nigeria.