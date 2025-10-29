Students Ask Tinubu to Give Dangote Refinery 100% Crude Allocation

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has urged President Bola Tinubu to allocate Nigeria’s entire domestic crude oil supply to the Dangote Refinery — a move they say will fast-track full-scale local refining, lower fuel prices, and end the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

The students made the demand during a peaceful protest in Abuja on Wednesday, marching from Millennium Park to the Unity Fountain. Security operatives reportedly prevented them from proceeding to the National Assembly as earlier planned.

Speaking to journalists, NAPS President, Comrade Eshiofune Oghayan, described the $20 billion refinery as “a root that has given life to a decaying tree,” symbolising Nigeria’s rebirth in industrial self-reliance.

“For decades, our nation lived under the shadow of dependency. We exported crude and imported survival,” Oghayan said. “But today, we have found pride again in an African-built refinery — one that can restore Nigeria’s economic independence.”

The student leader said Tinubu’s reforms in education and youth empowerment show that he “understands the suffering of the common man and the Nigerian student,” expressing confidence that the President will heed their call.

“The Nigerian government should please approve 100% crude oil allocation to Dangote Refinery,” Oghayan added. “Let us refine our destiny at home. When this refinery runs at full capacity, it will flood the market with supply, lower fuel prices, and stabilise our economy.”

Students rally behind Dangote

The protesters carried placards with messages like “Support Homegrown Refining,” “Feed Dangote, Fix Nigeria,” and “End Fuel Importation Now.”

They commended business magnate Aliko Dangote for investing in a project that has become a symbol of Africa’s industrial potential.

“Dangote has come to help Nigerians. Those trying to sabotage this effort are the same people who fed fat on our national failure,” the group declared.

Oghayan also called on President Tinubu to “weed out anti-development elements” within the oil and gas sector, accusing some vested interests of working against Nigeria’s industrial progress.

“For over 30 years, our refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri were dead, and these same groups did nothing. But now that one man has chosen to rebuild our dream, they have risen against him,” he said.

‘Defend homegrown innovation’

NAPS urged students across Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of technology to rally behind initiatives that promote self-sufficiency and innovation.

“The soul of a nation is not measured by GDP but by the strength of its will,” Oghayan said. “When the youth rise to defend productivity, the nation itself will stand tall.”

The students concluded by reaffirming their faith in President Tinubu’s leadership and their support for policies that prioritise local refining and industrial growth.