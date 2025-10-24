Coup Scare: Oluyede survives as Tinubu sacks service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has ringed the changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs, appointing General Olufemi Oluyede as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to replace General Christopher Musa.

The development is contained in a statement on Friday, October 24, 2025, titled ‘Tinubu changes service chiefs,’ issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Dare explained that the changes were “in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture.”

“The new Chief of Army Staff is Major-General W. Shaibu. Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke is Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff. Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retains his position.

“The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, expresses most profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the other Service Chiefs for their patriotic service and dedicated leadership,” the statement read.

The President charged the newly appointed service chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them by further enhancing the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define Nigeria’s Armed Forces.