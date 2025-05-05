State of Emergency: Zamfara governor accused of launching war against Tinubu

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has been accused of preparing for a showdown with President Bola Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle over mounting calls for a declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Lawal has allegedly earmarked the sum of ₦10 billion pulled from local government funds to bankroll a nationwide and international propaganda campaign aimed at deflecting pressure from the presidency and portraying Zamfara as politically stable.

Concerned northern stakeholders made this claim in a statement by Northern Patriots for Justice and Democracy (NPJD) president Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Gwandu on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Recently, calls have grown for the President to apply the Rivers treatment in Zamfara by declaring a state of emergency following the prevailing security threats and political feud between the Governor and some members of the state House of Assembly.

Armed attacks have intensified across several local government areas, displacing thousands and deepening the state’s humanitarian crisis.

At the same time, the political structure has fractured, with 10 suspended lawmakers forming a parallel assembly and claiming legislative authority, effectively splitting the house into two warring factions.

“We have credible intelligence that Governor Dauda Lawal has withdrawn over ₦10 billion from Zamfara’s local government account to fund media propaganda, mobilise surrogate groups locally and internationally, and mislead the world into thinking Zamfara is not on the brink of collapse,” Gwandu claimed.

“This war chest is being used to shield his administration from scrutiny, distract the world from the state’s ongoing legislative coup, and dissuade President Tinubu from acting decisively.”

Lawal is allegedly plotting Matawalle's downfall

The group also alleged that part of Lawal’s media strategy is to sponsor fictitious civil society groups to launch a coordinated smear campaign against Matawalle, including authoring phoney petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“These groups have been paid to fabricate petitions against Matawalle and frame him as the enemy of progress in Zamfara,” the statement added.

“They are manipulating the narrative, trying to make it seem like the former governor is being hounded for corruption, when in reality, it is Matawalle’s close ties to President Tinubu and his firm stance on insecurity that have made him a target.”

Gwandu further accused the governor’s camp of “weaponising falsehood” against the federal government.

“There is now a calculated attempt to shift public anger toward the presidency by pushing the narrative that Tinubu is responsible for the hunger in the land. But the truth is, Dauda Lawal has squandered the resources of Zamfara State and has virtually nothing to show for his almost two years in office,” he said.

The NPJD warned that Governor Lawal’s actions amount to an open confrontation with the federal government.

“This governor says Zamfara is not like Rivers. But what does that mean? The people of Zamfara are dying daily. Children, farmers, traders are caught between bandits and political egos. And instead of cooperating with federal authorities, he’s preparing for war against the same government elected to secure our lives,” Gwandu continued.

“It is irresponsible and dangerous for any sitting governor to wage a political battle against the Commander-in-Chief while his state burns. The message from Gusau is clear: Dauda Lawal is more concerned with 2027 than with the lives being lost in Zurmi, Anka, Maru, and beyond.”

CSOs planning protests against Lawal

The group condemned the alleged use of state funds to influence public perception, calling it a grave abuse of power.

“Let it be known that Zamfara State is not a monarchy. The constitution does not give any governor the right to withdraw billions of naira without transparency and accountability. That money belongs to the people. Yet we hear of payments made to PR consultants, political lobbyists, and social media influencers to defend the governor rather than defend the people,” the statement added.

Gwandu said NPJD had already submitted petitions to the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the alleged financial infractions.

He warned that civil society groups across the north would soon embark on mass action if the federal government fails to act.

“We will not watch in silence as Zamfara is turned into a personal kingdom. If nothing is done, we will mobilise peaceful protests across major cities in the north to draw attention to the abuse of office and worsening insecurity. Enough is enough.”

The group also urged the President to remain resolute in his mandate and not be swayed by “stage-managed” appearances of stability.

“President Tinubu has a duty, not just to the constitution but to every Nigerian, to act in the interest of national security. Zamfara cannot be allowed to descend further into anarchy because one man wishes to avoid federal oversight. The law must take its course.”

Gwandu further called on traditional rulers, community elders, and religious leaders in Zamfara to speak up, saying their voices are crucial in preserving the state’s democratic integrity.

“Zamfara is bleeding. The people deserve a leadership that puts their safety above politics. This is not a time for fence-sitting. If they remain silent, history will judge them as enablers of the current rot.”