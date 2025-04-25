Insecurity: Tinubu under pressure to declare emergency rule in Zamfara

A civic group, Guardians of Justice and Democratic Leadership, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State, citing a breakdown of governance, worsening insecurity, and an escalating constitutional crisis under Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

The group, in a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, April 24, said that Governor Lawal’s alleged disregard for democratic norms, especially the rule of law and separation of powers, has plunged the state into chaos.

The group accused the governor of exacerbating a leadership crisis in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, which now has two rival factions.

Executive Director of the group, Patriot Abel Adams, described the situation as a “recipe for chaos and anarchy,” warning that if unchecked, the state could become ungovernable.

“Rather than strenuously work at eliminating the hydra-headed challenges of poverty, kidnapping, and banditry, the governor would rather engage in frivolous spending and make hypocritical sympathy visits,” Adams said.

According to him, 14 local government areas in the state are grappling with relentless attacks by bandits and kidnappers, who have overrun communities and made life unbearable for residents.

Adams further criticised Lawal for submitting the 2025 budget to what he termed an illegitimate assembly leadership, accusing the governor of trying to reduce lawmakers to “effective rubber stamps.”

“No authority confers on him a more deserving priority order than that he is the governor. He must act within the constitutional allowance of his office,” Adams asserted.

The group commended 10 lawmakers it described as “gallant patriots of democracy” for resisting alleged intimidation and defending the rights of their constituents.

Relying on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, the group said the conditions in Zamfara meet the threshold for emergency rule and urged President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly.