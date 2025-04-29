Zamfara crisis deepens as Gov Dauda faces fresh allegations

A political crisis is unfolding in Zamfara State, as the Northern Democratic Watch (NDW) accuses Governor Dauda Lawal of suspending the constitution and fostering impunity for personal political gain.

The group is calling for an emergency rule to restore order and constitutional governance.

At a press conference in Abuja, NDW President, Ambassador Mahmud Abubakar, condemned what he described as the unlawful suspension of ten elected members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

“In flagrant violation of the Constitution and the principles of natural justice, ten duly elected members were suspended indefinitely.

“No credible legislative procedure was followed, no fair hearing was granted, and no constitutional safeguards were respected,” Abubakar said.

The suspension, he said, has led to the formation of two rival factions within the State Assembly, each claiming legitimacy and issuing conflicting resolutions.

“The existence of two parallel Houses of Assembly is not just a local embarrassment; it is a direct assault on Nigeria’s democracy,” Abubakar warned.

The NDW demanded immediate reinstatement of the suspended lawmakers, nullification of the recently passed 2025 Appropriation Bill, which it described as “compromised” and “fraught with illegality”, and a full investigation into the crisis.

Calling the situation a “constitutional nightmare,” the group urged the National Assembly to act decisively and advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara.

“The National Assembly must act with courage, patriotism, and urgency. The world is watching. Nigerians are watching. History is watching,” Abubakar said