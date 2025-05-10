Speakers' conference cautioned over attempt to shield assemblies from accountability

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN) has been severely criticised for its recent stance on the summons issued by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions to the Speakers of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

Citizens Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (CCTA) made the condemnation in a statement by its President, Olufemi Adewale, on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

CCTA called out the speakers for attempting to shield state assemblies from scrutiny, asserting that no institution or arm of government should be above accountability, especially in the face of allegations that could affect public trust and the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic processes.

The group described the Conference of Speakers' response as an attempt to subvert the core principles of transparency and accountability that are fundamental to Nigeria’s democratic fabric.

According to CCTA, the Speakers’ objection to the National Assembly’s investigative powers is a flawed interpretation of the law designed to protect the interests of individuals, rather than the greater public good.

“While we respect the autonomy of state legislatures, we must make it clear that no institution is beyond the reach of accountability. The people of Nigeria deserve to know how their representatives and leaders are conducting public affairs, whether at the federal or state level,” said Adewale.

The pro-democracy group argued that the National Assembly, under its constitutional mandate, has the power to intervene when there are clear allegations of misconduct, particularly when such allegations can tarnish the image of democratic institutions.

The CCTA emphasised that the checks-and-balances system is essential to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no individual or entity can undermine the trust placed in public offices.

“The Conference of Speakers seems to forget that Nigeria’s democracy is not a system of unchecked autonomy for any of its parts. If state assemblies are exempted from public scrutiny, we risk creating a parallel system where state governors and legislators operate with impunity,” Adewale stated.

“The Constitution of Nigeria, under Sections 88 and 89, grants the National Assembly the authority to investigate any person or group involved in a matter of public concern. Section 88 empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into any issue of national interest, including those affecting the functioning of the government or the exercise of power.

“Section 89 further authorizes the National Assembly to issue summons and compel attendance, ensuring accountability across all levels of government. This power is not confined to federal matters alone but extends to issues affecting the broader democratic integrity of Nigeria.”

Group defends House of Representatives' action

In defense of the actions taken by the House of Representatives, CCTA highlighted that the petitions in question were made by Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law, a civil society group. This indicates that the issue was not a mere political ploy but a matter of public concern that warranted examination.

The group also pointed out that the National Assembly’s oversight role is not limited to federal issues alone, as established by the Constitution.

It noted that the Federal Government has a vested interest in ensuring that all arms of government operate with the utmost integrity, particularly when matters of public interest and governance are at stake.

“We cannot afford to ignore complaints from civil society or avoid investigating credible claims of wrongdoing. The people’s right to a transparent government cannot be trampled on by those who wish to shield corrupt practices,” the group asserted.

The group called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to foster accountability, transparency, and good governance across Nigeria.

It urged the Conference of Speakers to reconsider their position and allow the investigative process to unfold in the interest of the Nigerian people.