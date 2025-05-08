National Assembly threatens action in Benue, Zamfara legislative crisis

The House of Representatives has given Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State until May 14, 2025, to appear before its Committee on Public Petitions to explain the prolonged suspension of lawmakers in their respective State Assemblies.

The Committee, during its Thursday meeting, expressed concern over the governors' and Assembly leaders' failure to attend the hearing.

The inquiry stems from a petition filed by the Guardians of Democracy, a coalition of lawyers, highlighting the suspension of 13 Benue lawmakers and 10 in Zamfara since February 2024.

Human rights lawyer Ihensekhien Samuel Jr., who led the petitioners, accused the executive branches in both states of undermining democratic processes.

“In Zamfara, 11 Members have been suspended for 16 months, allegedly on the instruction of the executive. In Benue, 13 Members were also illegally suspended. How can such assemblies legally form a quorum for law-making?” he said

He argued that the National Assembly has the constitutional mandate to intervene.

“We are asking them to exercise jurisdiction and, if necessary, take over the legislative functions of the affected Assemblies.”

Committee Vice Chairman Hon. Nwogu Mathew, who presided over the hearing, acknowledged the recent reshuffling of leadership within the Committee.

He adjourned proceedings until May 14, stressing the need to review records before proceeding.

Committee Chairman Hon. Laori Kwamoti urged calm, promising fairness: “Nobody’s right shall be trampled upon here. You have to have confidence in us.”