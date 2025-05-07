Ex-lawmakers back lawyers’ protest - urge NASS takeover of Benue, Zamfara assemblies

The Coalition of Former Nigerian Lawmakers (CoFoNiL) has supported Tuesday’s protest by over 1,000 lawyers at the National Assembly, describing the action as a “patriotic move to save democracy.”

The lawyers, under the Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition, called on the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution to assume legislative powers in Benue and Zamfara States, citing prolonged legislative crises in both Houses of Assembly.

Reacting to the development, CoFoNiL in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rt. Hon. Dapo Olowolagba hailed the protesters as “heroes of democracy” who acted within legal and constitutional bounds.

How 1999 constitution backs takeover

"Section 11(4) of the Nigerian Constitution allows the National Assembly to take over if a State House of Assembly is unable to function.

“This protest is both timely and necessary to forestall anarchy and restore order," Olowolagba explained.

He warned that Benue and Zamfara were on the brink of constitutional collapse, noting the prolonged suspension of lawmakers in both states.

“Imagine Zamfara being run for over a year without a properly constituted Assembly. The Governor is busy fighting political battles rather than enabling governance,” he said.

In Benue, 13 lawmakers were suspended for resisting Governor Hyacinth Alia's directive to suspend the Chief Judge, while in Zamfara, 10 legislators were suspended after raising alarm over rising insecurity.

“We did it during the 3rd Assembly, when the National Assembly summoned the then Benue Governor. Intervention worked then, and it can work now,” Olowolagba recalled,