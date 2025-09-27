Shettima’s outstanding outing an UN General Assembly wins Tinubu accolades

The National Coalition for Renewed Transformation (NCRT) has hailed Vice President Kashim Shettima for what it described as an “outstanding and historic performance” at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address on behalf of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its president, Otunba Leke Adebodun, the coalition stated that Shettima’s performance on the global stage was both a testament to his personal loyalty to President Tinubu and a demonstration of Nigeria’s renewed commitment to multilateralism, peace, and sustainable development.

“The Vice President carried the voice of Nigeria with dignity, conviction, and clarity. At a time when global institutions face profound questions of relevance, his delivery of President Tinubu’s message reflected not only loyalty to the president but also loyalty to the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers and the aspirations of millions of citizens,” Adebodun said.

The group noted that Shettima’s address struck a delicate balance between confronting the world with uncomfortable truths and proposing constructive pathways forward. It touched on critical issues including global debt, climate change, peace and security, digital innovation, the plight of Palestinians, and the urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Adebodun, Shettima’s presentation showed that “Nigeria is once again reclaiming its voice on the global stage.”

“When he spoke about billions being wasted on wars while little is invested in peace, he echoed the frustrations of the developing world. When he reminded the Assembly that Africa deserves a permanent seat on the Security Council, he amplified a demand long overdue. And when he declared that the Palestinian people deserve a home of their own, he underscored Nigeria’s principled stance on justice and human rights,” he added.

The coalition also lauded Shettima’s effort to weave Nigeria’s domestic realities into the global conversation. His references to flooding in Maiduguri and other cities, the challenges of terrorism and insurgency, and the burden of unsustainable debt were described as “a sobering reminder that the fate of nations is interconnected.”

For the NCRT, Shettima’s performance reflected the renewed trust and synergy between the president and his deputy.

Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima delivers a heartwarming speech at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no daylight between them. The Vice President did not merely read a text; he embodied the philosophy of Renewed Hope and presented Nigeria’s case with passion and precision. This is the mark of genuine loyalty — the kind that elevates leadership rather than diminishes it,” Adebodun stated.

The coalition stressed that Shettima’s UNGA outing was not just symbolic but substantive, saying key soundbites from the speech would shape global policy debates in the coming months — particularly Nigeria’s calls for reform of the international financial system, asset recovery, inclusive tax regimes, and greater access to climate finance for developing nations.

“Vice President Shettima has given Nigerians a reason to be proud,” the statement concluded. “He reminded the world that our country is not a passive observer of global events but an active shaper of global conversations. His presence in New York demonstrated that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, is ready to lead Africa and engage the world with confidence.”

The coalition urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the Vice President’s performance, describing it as proof that the country has leaders capable of articulating its vision globally.

“This was not just about diplomacy; it was about showing intelligent loyalty — to the president and to the people simultaneously. That is what Shettima delivered at the United Nations,” Adebodun said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaffirming its support for the Tinubu administration, the NCRT pledged to continue mobilising Nigerians toward national renewal.