Oluremi Tinubu at 65: Nigerian youths urged to emulate first lady’s discipline and service

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has celebrated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a beacon of faith, purposeful leadership, and inspiration to women and young people across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, YOWICAN praised the First Lady’s life of service, highlighting her dedication to God, humanity, and nation-building.

“On this special day, on behalf of YOWICAN, we celebrate our quintessential role model, our Grand Patroness, not only for your life but also for the grace, wisdom, and unwavering dedication you have consistently shown in service to God, humanity, and our nation,” Enwere said.

He described Mrs Tinubu as “a shining example of strength, compassion, and purposeful leadership,” adding that her resilience and Christian faith continue to inspire women, youth, and leaders across the country.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu celebrated with YOWICAN members on her 65th birthday, as Nigerian youths hail her legacy of faith, leadership, and empowerment. [Facebook]

Senator Tinubu, who turned 65 on September 21, is widely respected for her work in public service. Before becoming First Lady, she served three terms in the Senate, where she championed bills on social welfare, education, and women’s rights.

She is also the founder of the New Era Foundation, a platform dedicated to youth development, community service, and public health awareness. YOWICAN urged Nigerian youths to emulate her values of discipline, compassion, and service.

“Her Excellency has shown that leadership is not about titles but about consistent service, humility, and devotion to the well-being of others,” Enwere noted.