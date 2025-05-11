Senator Natasha sparks defection rumour as she vibes to song praising Tinubu

Embattled lawmaker Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has sparked rumours of a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) after a video of her vibing to a song praising President Bola Tinubu emerged online.

Taking to her TikTok page on Thursday, May 8, 2025, Natasha shared a 15-second clip in which she was giggling while repeatedly playing the track by popular Kano musician Dauda Kahutu, otherwise known as Rarara.

During the President's official visit last week, Rarara performed at a banquet organised by Katsina Governor Dikko Umar Radda. He serenaded Tinubu with his new song, “Asiwaju Omo Ologo,” which translates to ‘Asiwaju the glorious child’ in Yoruba.

Meanwhile, the Kogi lawmaker's action has left her supporters with several unanswered questions, including whether she plans to join the ongoing exodus of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the APC.

On the other hand, some observers have suggested that her post may be another satire to embarrass the APC government, owing to her feud with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha and Akpabio are currently locked in multiple legal battles over allegations of sexual harassment, attempted murder, and defamation of character.

Things completely fell apart between the two lawmakers after a heated disagreement on the Senate floor in February, when Natasha disrupted plenary while protesting a new seating arrangement.

While the Senate moved to punish her for the action, the lawmaker dropped a bombshell on national television, alleging that Akpabio intended to undermine her because she rejected his purported sexual advances.