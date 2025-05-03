You owe Nigerians evidence of sexual harassment claim - Deji Adeyanju fires Natasha

Popular lawyer and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called out Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her recent sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The senator, who has been making headlines with her daring claims, stated that only a “competent court of law” could compel her to present evidence of the alleged misconduct. Her stance has since sparked public debate and divided opinion across social media.

Responding to her remarks, Adeyanju argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan owed more than just the courts; she owed Nigerians the truth.

“Senator Natasha is wrong yet again on this,” he wrote on X.. “Many Nigerians believed you without any single evidence. You owe Nigerians evidence to back up your claim of sexual harassment. It’s not only the court you owe this explanation.”

This comes on the heels of a sarcastic Instagram post in which Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan addressed Senate President Akpabio directly, saying, “My apologies, Senate President, if I made you feel less than who you think you are. You’re indeed a very handsome man…but sexual harassment is never a compliment.”

While her comment was laced with irony, it only fueled the ongoing discourse, with critics questioning the credibility of her claims and supporters demanding accountability from the Senate President.