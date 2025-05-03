TRENDING: Hausa singer Rarara calls Tinubu 'Omo Ologo' in new track

Kano-based political singer, Dauda Adamu Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, has delivered a thrilling live performance, serenading President Bola Tinubu with a dedicated track titled 'Omo Ologo,' a Yoruba phrase meaning a glorious child.

Rarara performed at a banquet organised by Katsina Governor Dikko Umar Radda in honour of President Tinubu, who arrived in the North-West state on Friday, May 2, 2025, for a two-day working visit.

Katsina is the home of the immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari, and has been grappling with bandit attacks and kidnapping incidents, which have raised urgent security concerns.

The trip is aimed at addressing rising security threats and launching major development initiatives.

As part of his schedule, the President commissioned a 24km road, which the Governor completed within 18 months. He's also expected to commission the new Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre and attend the wedding of Radda’s daughter before heading back to Abuja.

Meanwhile, in a video that's going viral online, Rarara was seen serenading Tinubu with his new song at the event, with his 'Omo Ologo' appraisal drawing the President's amusement.

Tinubu, who was visibly thrilled by the singer's rendition, alongside Governor Radda, clapped and smiled all through the performance.

Rarara is famous in the Northern political circle for his hit tracks during the 2023 electioneering period, during which he endorsed Tinubu's candidacy.

Recall that the singer once declared that Tinubu should have appointed him as a minister or, at least, made him part of the selection process.