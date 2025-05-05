Akpabio’s withdrawal from sexual harassment panel sparks national outcry

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under fire after reportedly withdrawing from a presidential panel investigating sexual harassment allegations made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

The Action Collective (AC), a political pressure group, demands answers from Akpabio and questions his decision to back out of a process initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group made its position known through a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, and released to the press in Abuja on Monday, May 5.

“This development has triggered widespread speculation across the country. We are surprised to hear that Senator Akpabio has withdrawn from the investigation panel without offering any official explanation,” the group stated, adding that Akpabio has not provided any official explanation for his withdrawal.

The presidential panel, formed on April 2, 2025, was tasked with investigating Akpoti-Uduaghan’s explosive allegations of sexual harassment.

Who are the panellists?

Vice President Kashim Shettima chairs the panel, which includes key national figures such as National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Attorney General of the Federation, alongside representatives chosen by both Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

AC claimed that Akpabio’s exit may be linked to what he allegedly described as “undue interference by the Executive” and a lack of trust in the panel’s neutrality. But the group challenged this justification.

“Is Akpabio saying he lacks confidence in the current presidency or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?” the statement asked.

“We believe that Senator Akpabio owes Nigerians and the world a duty to speak out or step aside as President of the Senate.”

The allegations have sharply divided public opinion and escalated tensions in the Senate. Critics accuse the legislative body of attempting to suppress the issue by suspending Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan while investigations were ongoing.

AC also alleged that attempts were made to smear her credibility, describing recent counterclaims by a “discredited Prof. Mgbake” as part of a failed smear campaign.