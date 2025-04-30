Rights lawyer cautions Akpabio's counsel over utterances on sexual harassment probe

Human rights advocate, Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, has advised prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, to be prudent in his involvement with the ongoing sexual harassment allegations involving Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, is currently locked in a legal dispute with the lawmaker representing Kogi Central District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Kogi lawmaker accused the Senate President of attempting to bully and intimidate her after she rejected his sexual advances. The matter became public after the duo had a spat on the floor of the Red Chamber in February over the seating arrangement.

Meanwhile, in a legal cautionary letter authored by Jaja and seen by this reporter, the human rights lawyer raised concerns over Agbakoba’s recent public involvement in the high-profile case.

Jaja identified himself as a protégé in the lineage of human rights law shaped by Agbakoba’s teachings, having been mentored by Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN—a former student of Agbakoba and a renowned human rights advocate.

Drawing from this background, he recounted his early legal training at the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) and highlighted the foundational legal advocacy and writing skills that have continued to shape his legal career, even beyond Nigeria.

Jaja expressed reservations about what he perceives as an overreliance on personal legal stature to resolve a case that has already undergone legislative scrutiny.

Referencing the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions’ dismissal of the allegations on March 26, 2025, Jaja invokes the constitutional principle of double jeopardy, noting that any renewed inquiries into the same matter risk undermining Senator Natasha’s legal protections.

He also highlighted the concept of sub judice, advising that ongoing lawsuits filed by the Senate President's wife, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio—reportedly seeking significant damages for emotional distress—should be pursued through proper channels for legal redress.

Jaja further questions the conciliatory approach taken by Agbakoba, citing concerns over fairness, particularly in light of Senator Natasha’s suspension from the Senate. He references Senate rules, which limit such suspensions to a maximum of 14 days, in contrast to the six-month sanction Natasha received.

Using a cautionary anecdote from the legal career of his mentor Obiagwu, Jaja underscores the reputational risks legal practitioners may face when seeking justice on behalf of clients without due caution.

He concludes with a pointed remark questioning whether Akpabio affords others the same fairness and right of response that his legal team seeks from Natasha, particularly in his role as Chair of the Governing Council of the National Assembly’s Institute for Legislative Studies.