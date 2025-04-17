Suspected gunmen attack Senator Natasha’s family home in Kogi

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 15, suspected gunmen wielding cutlasses and firearms attacked the family residence of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident, which occurred around 1:00 a.m., was disclosed by counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama on Thursday via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Citing intelligence sources, Makama revealed that the senator’s chief security officer, Yakubu Ovanja, had reported the attack to local authorities.

“At least three armed individuals stormed the premises, vandalising the building and shattering window panes,” Makama wrote.

A team of security operatives from the Okehi Division responded swiftly to the distress call. Although there were no casualties or arrests at the scene, preliminary investigations have commenced.

“Police sources said the motive behind the attack remains unknown as investigations continue,” Makama added.

Senator Natasha silent on alleged attack

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District and is a well-known political figure in the state, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

The attack adds to growing concerns over security in parts of Kogi State, especially as political tensions remain high in the region.

Authorities have promised to intensify efforts to uncover those responsible and ensure the safety of residents.